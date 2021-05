Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 11:34 Hits: 2

Several people have been injured and more than 100 arrested after violent clashes during boisterous celebrations in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, by fans of the soccer team Red Star Belgrade after the team won the national league title.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbia-red-star-belgrade-soccer-violent-clashes/31269326.html