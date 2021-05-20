WTO Urges to Diversity Vaccines Production in Latam, Africa

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 21:50 Hits: 2

The World Trade Organization (WTO) warned on Thursday that it is essential to diversity the COVID-19 vaccine production by supporting its manufacturing in Latin America and Africa.

During an international summit on global health in Rome, the WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala explains that 80 percent of the world´s vaccine production is limited to 10 countries in Europe, North America, and South Asia.

"I know you are allies in trying to move the WTO to do things better and faster."



Today, MEPs @EP_Trade met in person @Europarl_EN with @NOIweala, the newly appointed Director-General of @WTO to discuss the latest trade developments ✅��



DOWNLOAD��️��➡️https://t.co/XZH4J6RiJ6pic.twitter.com/bTQ2IOiYSD May 20, 2021

"It’s not normal that Africa, with 1.3 billion people, has 0.17 percent of the manufacturing capacity of the world. So it has to change," the official added, noticing that Latin America has 2 percent of global vaccine production.

The warning comes amid controversy over the waiving of patents for COVID-19 vaccines that the U.S. China and Russia have supported but the European Union refuses to accept. The WTO has not explicitly engaged with any position but called countries to support vaccine production in developing countries.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | The Argentine government announced that it is negotiating with the Cuban authorities to produce the ‘’Soberana-02’’ vaccine developed on the Caribbean island. pic.twitter.com/Opebl3hlnO April 29, 2021

