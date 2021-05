Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 05:52 Hits: 12

Following the US and Brazil, India has become the latest country to log over 300,000 COVID fatalities. Experts believe the actual death toll to be much higher. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-s-death-toll-crosses-300-000/a-57638180?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf