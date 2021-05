Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 20:49 Hits: 5

Lille won the Ligue 1 title on Sunday thanks to a 2-1 victory over Angers which ensured they were crowned French champions for the first time since 2011.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210523-lille-dash-psg-s-hopes-by-winning-france-s-ligue-1-for-first-time-in-a-decade