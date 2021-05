Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 07:17 Hits: 15

PUTRAJAYA: Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained above the 6,000 mark, with 6,509 new infections recorded on Monday (May 24). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/24/covid-19-6509-new-cases-on-monday-may-24