Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 22:32 Hits: 7

Media rights groups on Sunday (May 23) urged Turkish authorities to investigate explosive allegations by a mafia boss about the high-profile killings of two journalists in the 1990s.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/activists-call-for-fresh-probe-into-killings-of-turkish-journalists-14870916