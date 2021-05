Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 01:10 Hits: 8

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Supporters and relatives of African-American man George Floyd marched on Sunday (May 23) ahead of the first anniversary of his murder by a white policeman, a killing that prompted a reckoning on racial injustice in the United States. About 1,500 marchers in Minneapolis ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/george-floyd-death-anniversary-family-supporters-march-rally-14874276