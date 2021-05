Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 08:43 Hits: 3

A smoking trail of lava from a volcanic eruption appeared to have halted a few hundred metres from the edge of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s main city on Sunday morning, said a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210523-lava-halts-on-edge-of-dr-congo-s-main-city-after-volcanic-eruption-thousands-flee