Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 12:22 Hits: 3

BANGKOK: Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local COVID-19 cases of the B1351 variant from South Africa stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday (May 23), as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. The first local ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/thailand-covid-19-malaysia-border-south-africa-b1351-variant-14869628