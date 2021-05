Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 23:37 Hits: 5

North Macedonia received support in its bid to begin European Union membership talks from Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovenia, a day after Bulgaria said it planned to continue to exercise its veto to block the small Western Balkan nation.

