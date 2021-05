Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 06:39 Hits: 7

The speaker of the Iranian parliament said on May 23 that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the UN's nuclear monitoring agency has expired, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts to save the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.

