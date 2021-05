Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 08:19 Hits: 7

The IAEA will not be able to monitor Iran's nuclear activity after the end of a three-month arrangement. The development comes as world powers continue to make attempts at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-says-un-watchdog-can-no-longer-access-nuclear-data/a-57634117?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf