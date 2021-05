Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 08:18 Hits: 7

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai border controls will tighten after the discovery of three local cases of the South African COVID-19 variant stemming from illegal border crossings, authorities said on Sunday, as the country grapples to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak yet. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/23/thailand-to-tighten-border-controls-after-detecting-south-african-covid-19-variant