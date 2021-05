Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 21:05 Hits: 8

The flare-up between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza has reignited tensions in Israel's mixed Arab-Jewish communities. What was ruined in 11 days could take years to rebuild.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-s-mixed-cities-palestinians-and-jews-struggle-to-rebuild-trust/a-57632071?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf