Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 05:37 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: While Malaysians have mixed reactions to the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the tightened movement control order, which sees, among others, 80% of civil servants and 40% of private sector staff working from home, others have decided on a self-lockdown. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/23/covid-19-some-malaysians-decide-on-self-lockdown-ahead-of-tighter-sop-from-tuesday-may-25