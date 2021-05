Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 06:22 Hits: 9

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 457 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 170 cases added to the totals for days over the past week as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests. Read full story

