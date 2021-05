Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 06:51 Hits: 10

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported a new cluster of 42 coronavirus infections among medical workers who treated 13 Filipino ship crew who were sick with COVID-19, and is tracing dozens of others, a government official said on Sunday. Read full story

