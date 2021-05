Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 15:28 Hits: 2

Arminia Bielefeld will play another season in the Bundesliga, but Werder Bremen are relegated after a heavy home defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Cologne's late winner sends them into the relegation playoff.

