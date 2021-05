Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 13:11 Hits: 2

Latin America and the Caribbean passed one million coronavirus deaths on Friday as the IMF proposed a $50 billion plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global immunization drives. This comes as calls are mounting to expand the enquiry into the Brazilian government's handling of the vaccine rollout.

