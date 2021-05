Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 18:11 Hits: 3

Toulouse broke fellow French club La Rochelle's resilience to claim a record-extending fifth Champions Cup title with a 22-17 victory after their opponents played more than half of the game with 14 men at Twickenham on Saturday.

