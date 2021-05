Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 09:36 Hits: 5

The solar-powered Zhurong rover is expected to roam Mars for 90 days to search for evidence of life on the planet's surface and in the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-rover-starts-exploring-mars/a-57629057?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf