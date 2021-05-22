Unaccompanied Moroccan minors in Ceuta: ‘We can’t stand sleeping on the streets anymore’

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 09:49 Hits: 6

Spanish authorities have confirmed that at least 438 unaccompanied minors were among the more than 8,000 mainly Moroccan migrants who either scaled or swam around a border fence to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta earlier this week. But many are still roaming the streets, purposely avoiding aid groups for fear of detection and expulsion back to Morocco. FRANCE 24 reports.

