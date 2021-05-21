Watch: Joe Biden cracks up the room with his response to a Fox News question about UFOs

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 23:42 Hits: 7

Fox News personality Peter Doocy, the son of Fox News personality Steve Doocy, got to ask a question at President Joe Biden's Friday news conference.

The younger Doocy was ridiculed in March after complaining about not being called on by the president.

But on Friday, he got to ask a question.

"I think it's interesting, President Obama says that there is footage and records of objects in the skies, these unidentified aerial phenomenal and he says we don't know exactly what they are," Doocy said. "What do you think that it is?"

"I would ask him again," Biden replied as the crowd laughed and then applauded.\

Watch:

Peter Doocy www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/05/biden-fox-news-ufos/