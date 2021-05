Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 00:29 Hits: 7

US President Joe Biden has said he's "under no illusions" about the difficulty of getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-south-korea-deeply-concerned-about-north-korea/a-57628372?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf