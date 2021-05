Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 05:28 Hits: 30

​​​​​​​BATU PAHAT: A doctor died when his car got involved in a fatal road accident with a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at KM2 along Jalan Kluang-Batu Pahat here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/22/doctor-dies-in-car-mpv-crash-in-batu-pahat