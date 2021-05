Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 05:48 Hits: 10

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians will soon find out details of the tightened enforcement to be implemented under the latest movement control order at 5pm on Saturday (May 22). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/22/mco-30-tighten-sops-announcement-expected-at-5pm-on-saturday-may-22