Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden acknowledged Friday (May 21) there is no easy path to getting North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons but reaffirmed his "iron-clad" commitment to the US alliance with South Korea after talks with President Moon Jae-in. "We're under no illusions how difficult ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-difficulty-north-korea-denuclearisation-moon-jae-in-14862158