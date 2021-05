Category: World Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021 18:36 Hits: 0

Ute Groth once attempted to run to become the DFB's first female president – but she wasn't nominated. In light of the current power struggle at the top of the DFB, she believes structural changes are needed.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ute-groth-dfb-s-infighting-is-embarrassing/a-57438275?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf