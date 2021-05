Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 09:35 Hits: 0

India has been struggling to control a devastating second coronavirus wave. But government action against COVID-19 is not uniform, with some states and cities getting a better grip over the health crisis than others.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-why-some-states-do-better-than-others-in-tackling-covid/a-57606825?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf