Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 16:41 Hits: 2

The coronavirus crisis has made the world’s tech giants bigger than ever. They need to live up to that responsibility, speakers at this year's re:publica conference said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/all-eyes-on-big-tech-as-pandemic-profits-soar/a-57625500?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf