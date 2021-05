Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:52 Hits: 2

A Spanish police officer rescues a baby from drowning off the coast of Ceuta while Wales elects the world's first non-binary mayor. DW shares some feel-good stories of the week.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/icymi-feel-good-stories-from-around-the-world/a-57625910?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf