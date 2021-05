Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 13:47 Hits: 0

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson told a G20 health summit Friday they will supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses at cost or discount to middle and low income countries this year and next.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210521-covid-19-vaccine-firms-pledge-3-5-billion-doses-for-poorer-nations