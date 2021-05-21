Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:11 Hits: 2

As this year's pandemic-affected European football season wraps up in many countries across the continent this weekend, there is plenty still to play for. Several rebel Super League clubs are facing some harsh realities. Two of the five top leagues are still awaiting a champion. And some some clubs with rich histories are facing relegation.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210521-high-stakes-football-weekend-ahead-as-european-title-races-champions-league-places-up-for-grabs