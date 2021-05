Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:37 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will name an ambassador to Rwanda, which for years accused Paris of complicity in its 1994 genocide, in a final step to normalise diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Elysee Palace said on Friday. Read full story

