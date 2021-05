Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 10:40 Hits: 2

SINGAPORE: Singapore said it welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, urging all sides to comply fully with the truce. Brokered by Egypt, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, came into effect at 2am on Friday (7am Singapore time). “Singapore welcomes the mutual ...

