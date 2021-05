Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:20 Hits: 2

ROME: Major drugmakers and rich nation leaders faced up on Friday (May 21) to the startling global imbalance in fighting COVID-19 and made big pledges to up supplies of cut-price vaccines to poorer regions. Lavishly-funded mass inoculation campaigns are helping the West and others slash infections ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccines-imbalance-covax-european-union-china-14858396