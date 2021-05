Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 16:16 Hits: 4

U.N. agencies appealed on Friday for urgent medical supplies and access to Gaza, saying thousands of Palestinian injuries risk "overwhelming" some health facilities after 11 days of violence.

