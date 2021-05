Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:00 Hits: 4

The United Nations said on Friday it was alarmed at violence in northwestern Myanmar's Chin State, where thousands of people have been displaced by fighting between security forces and fighters opposed to the junta that took power in February.

