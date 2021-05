Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:17 Hits: 4

The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Some Republicans would prefer to allocate those funds toward building a border wall. The bill now moves to a divided Senate.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0521/Border-wall-or-Capitol-fence-D.C.-divided-on-1.9B-spending-bill?icid=rss