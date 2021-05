Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 15:53 Hits: 4

Agriculture generates about 10% of United States greenhouse gas emissions. Farmers are using cover crops and other techniques to store some of these emissions while still improving their yields. Proponents hope paying farmers to do so will expand the practice.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0521/Carbon-storage-A-win-win-situation-for-farmers-and-climate?icid=rss