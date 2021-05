Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:35 Hits: 4

Palestinians are counting the cease-fire that ended the 11-day war in Gaza as a victory. Israel claims its series of airstrikes killed more than 200 Hamas militants. Once again, the latest round of fighting ended inconclusively.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0521/Gaza-war-has-ended-for-now-but-who-really-won-this-round?icid=rss