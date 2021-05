Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:05 Hits: 2

The story of Facebook's failed effort to launch a global digital currency and payment system is reminiscent of the historic struggle between secular and religious authorities. One clear lesson for other monetary aspirants is that it is risky business to reach for the crown jewel of state sovereignty.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/facebook-libra-diem-failure-lessons-for-digital-currencies-by-katharina-pistor-2021-05