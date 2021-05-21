The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cartoon: How to start a war in 5 e-z steps

How do you boil down the causes of the latest war between Israel and the Palestinians into five steps? Fairly easily, unfortunately. Of course, there are thousands of steps before these ones, but if you look back over the past month, the spark is obvious.

This is by no means a battle of equals, the Palestinians are severely outgunned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reckless military might. After being ridiculously provoked by Netanyahu’s actions, Hamas struck Israel with rockets.

Now, Israeli hard-liners are using this as an opportunity to “mow the grass” and continue the cycle of subjugating the Palestinians for political gain. Here’s hoping stopping this war is easier than starting it, but that’s not usually the case.

Thanks so much for following my cartoons — and remember, you can go behind-the-scenes with me and get other goodies by supporting my cartooning over on Patreon!

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031335

