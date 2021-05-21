Above the Law? Review of Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr. Demanded After DA Calls It Justified

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 12:44 Hits: 5

We speak with Reverend William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and former head of the North Carolina NAACP, who is in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, to call for an expedited independent investigation into the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr., the 42-year-old Black father who was killed there last month by a bullet in the back of his head after seven deputies blocked him in his driveway while serving an arrest warrant. On Tuesday, the Pasquotank County district attorney announced a state investigation had found the officers who shot Brown were justified and will not face criminal charges. Barber says the district attorney “represented a kind Southern arrogance that we’ve seen in Southern judicial systems, where these Southern DAs and officers think they’re above the law.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/21/andrew_brown_jr_police_killing