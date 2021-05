Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 06:42 Hits: 5

The local administration of Srebrenica is due to discuss a proposal to name the Bosnian town's main thoroughfare after Austrian writer Peter Handke, a Nobel Prize winner and an apologist for Serbian war crimes.

