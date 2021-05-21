The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bolivia's Prosecutor Office Adds Two More Charges Against Anez

On Thursday, Bolivia's Prosecutor Office announced that two charges had been added to the case against former de facto president Jeanine Anez, who has been imprisoned in La Paz for over two months.

The Attorney General of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Juan Lanchipa, explained to local media outlets that "the State Attorney General's Office has proposed the expansion of the investigation against Añez for other criminal offenses; therefore the Public Prosecutor's Office admitted this request, which is part of the investigation in the case of the alleged coup d'état."

After the decision, Anez will be prosecuted over charges of Resolutions Contrary to the Constitution and the Law and Breach of Duty. However, the official pointed out that they "are in the preparatory stage carrying out all the corresponding requirements to continue with this process." 

Moreover, Lanchipa recalled  that " the four accusatory proposals that were presented in the General Prosecutor's Office against the former president, these are being processed, worked on, and we have requested an extension of the deadline for the presentation of the corresponding conclusive request."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Bolivias-Prosecutor-Office-Adds-Two-More-Charges-Against-Anez-20210520-0027.html

