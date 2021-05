Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 08:57 Hits: 8

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, authorities said on Friday, a discovery that could complicate efforts to address its most deadly outbreak so far. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/21/thailand-sees-first-local-cases-of-indian-covid-19-variant