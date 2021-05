Category: World Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 08:13 Hits: 5

In recent years, the European Union has unveiled a series of ambitious legislative and regulatory packages to rein in problems endemic to the new digital economy. Can leading the world in tech governance help to establish Europe's place in the twenty-first century?

