Category: World Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 10:04 Hits: 3

Fritz Keller has resigned as president of the German Football Association. This comes weeks after a remark he made in which he compared of one of his vice presidents to a Nazi judge.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fritz-keller-steps-down-as-dfb-president-over-nazi-remark/a-57422456?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf