Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 10:49 Hits: 3

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has ruled himself out of Germany's squad for the European Championship. The 31-year-old has endured a strenuous season and wants to allow his body to recover.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marco-reus-rules-himself-out-of-germany-euro-2020-squad/a-57577558?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf